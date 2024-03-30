Dundee United take step towards Championship title after beating Raith

Dundee United took a big stride towards the cinch Scottish Championship title after goals from Tony Watt and Louis Moult gave them a 2-0 win over second-placed Raith.

Their win leaves the hosts four points clear at the top, although Raith retain a game in hand and will hope to push the promotion battle into the final weeks of the campaign.

Watt settled the home side’s nerves with just seven minutes on the clock when he stroked home the opener after a neat lay-off from Moult.

Kai Fotheringham wasted a superb chance to double the home side’s lead then busy Raith keeper Kevin Dabrowski parried another effort from Watt.

United all but sealed victory on 75 minutes when Moult was fouled in the box and stepped up to fire his resulting penalty past Dabrowski.