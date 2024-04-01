Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp determined to enjoy ‘nerve-wracking’ title run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp determined to enjoy ‘nerve-wracking’ title run-in

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects more nervy moments in the title run-in (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepts there will be more nerve-wracking moments to come in the title race but is determined to enjoy it.

After conceding after 90 seconds against Brighton they fought back to win 2-1 with goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah and, after hanging on towards the end, they finished the day top of the table after Manchester City’s goalless draw with Arsenal.

With nine matches to go for the Reds, including games against Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa – sixth, fifth and fourth respectively – there are likely to be more twists and turns but Klopp is keen to make the most of his final season at Anfield.

“We have to get through this (and) we decide if we enjoy it or not, pretty much,” he said.

“It will be tough and yes, it is sometimes nerve-wracking and the heart rate will be at 180 or 200 or whatever from time to time if you watch it or if you play in it.

“But if we all together enjoy this, then we have a chance. If we don’t, we still have a chance, it’s just really much more difficult and that’s why we try to stay positive in all these moments.

“It is a great situation where the boys brought us in, we are there with two other teams fighting for the biggest prize in English football and we will see how it will end up.

“But I decided I will really try hard to enjoy it.”

One thing Klopp will have enjoyed was the performance of Alexis Mac Allister, who was head and shoulders above every other player on the pitch against his former side.

The Argentina international is now conducting things from a more familiar advanced midfield position as opposed to the holding role he was asked to play for much of the first half of the season.

Liverpool are reaping the rewards as it was his threaded pass which teed up Salah for the winner.

“Macca was incredible – absolutely incredible – but when you have that kind of talent, when you have that kind of character, then you should show it,” added Klopp.

“It’s Macca, he can do that – so do it. The boys are good, so show it.

“Yes, I am the biggest fan of these boys but I stopped being surprised if they really perform on the highest level because it is just what I want them to do and then when they do it it’s fine.

“If they cannot do it then I think about why and how we could help, but when they do it I am not as surprised as others maybe.

“I am just happy the more often they can do it.”