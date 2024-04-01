Brighton hopeful Scotland’s Billy Gilmour will return before end of season

Brighton are optimistic Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour will return to action before the end of the Premier League season, the PA news agency understands.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi said in a media briefing on Saturday afternoon ahead of his team’s trip to Liverpool the 22-year-old had returned from international duty with a knee injury and indicated he would be out for several weeks.

“Unfortunately Billy Gilmour can’t play for a lot of time,” said the Italian.

Billy Gilmour returned from international duty with a knee injury (Jane Barlow/PA)

With the opening game of Euro 2024 a little over two months away, Gilmour sparked concern among Scotland supporters when he subsequently posted a picture of himself in front of his television wearing a knee brace as he prepared to watch his club-mates play at Anfield on Sunday.

Brighton still have nine league games to play, the last of them at home to Manchester United on May 19, and club medics are hopeful Gilmour will be fit enough to return to action before the end of the campaign and ensure he is available to go to the Euros with his country.

Gilmour played 67 minutes of Scotland’s 4-0 defeat away to the Netherlands before going off in the 69th minute of last Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at home to Northern Ireland.

Billy Gilmour sat out Brighton’s match at Liverpool on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The midfielder has won 25 caps since making his debut weeks before the last Euros in 2021 and has started seven of Scotland’s last nine matches.

Steve Clarke’s side have two friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland on June 3 and 7 respectively before kicking off the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14.

In addition to Gilmour, Norwich defender Grant Hanley and Brentford wing-back Aaron Hickey are two other key players battling to prove their fitness in time for the tournament, while Celtic captain Callum McGregor hopes to return to action against Rangers this weekend after his recent lay-off.