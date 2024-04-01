Brighton hopeful Scotland’s Billy Gilmour will return before end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brighton hopeful Scotland’s Billy Gilmour will return before end of season

By Press Association
Billy Gilmour went off in the 69th minute against Northern Ireland last week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Brighton are optimistic Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour will return to action before the end of the Premier League season, the PA news agency understands.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi said in a media briefing on Saturday afternoon ahead of his team’s trip to Liverpool the 22-year-old had returned from international duty with a knee injury and indicated he would be out for several weeks.

“Unfortunately Billy Gilmour can’t play for a lot of time,” said the Italian.

Billy Gilmour
With the opening game of Euro 2024 a little over two months away, Gilmour sparked concern among Scotland supporters when he subsequently posted a picture of himself in front of his television wearing a knee brace as he prepared to watch his club-mates play at Anfield on Sunday.

Brighton still have nine league games to play, the last of them at home to Manchester United on May 19, and club medics are hopeful Gilmour will be fit enough to return to action before the end of the campaign and ensure he is available to go to the Euros with his country.

Gilmour played 67 minutes of Scotland’s 4-0 defeat away to the Netherlands before going off in the 69th minute of last Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at home to Northern Ireland.

Billy Gilmour
The midfielder has won 25 caps since making his debut weeks before the last Euros in 2021 and has started seven of Scotland’s last nine matches.

Steve Clarke’s side have two friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland on June 3 and 7 respectively before kicking off the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14.

In addition to Gilmour, Norwich defender Grant Hanley and Brentford wing-back Aaron Hickey are two other key players battling to prove their fitness in time for the tournament, while Celtic captain Callum McGregor hopes to return to action against Rangers this weekend after his recent lay-off.