Exeter come from behind to increase Cheltenham’s relegation worries

Exeter hit back from a goal down to claim a last-gasp 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Cheltenham in Sky Bet League One.

The home side opened the scoring through Ben Williams in the 51st minute but Luke Harris levelled five minutes later and Reece Cole won it from the penalty spot in the final minute.

Exeter were the better side during a first half played in heavy rain.

Mo Eisa was close to scoring against his old club in the fourth minute, racing through on goal and slotting past Luke Southwood, only for his shot to trickle just wide, before Ryan Woods forced Southwood into a good save in the 22nd minute.

Cheltenham made a double substitution at half-time and also adapted their formation and it quickly paid off.

Will Ferry found Sean Long and his cross was nodded in by Williams six minutes after he joined the action.

Harris levelled for Exeter five minutes later, receiving Tom Carroll’s pass and applying an expert finish in front of the 1,522 travelling fans.

The hosts nearly regained their lead in the 73rd minute when Joe Nuttall’s header from Liam Sercombe’s cross was parried but Ferry could not force the ball over the line from close range.

And Exeter won it at the end when Lewis Freestone handled Ryan Woods’ shot in the box and Cole made no mistake from the spot.