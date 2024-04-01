Mo Faal nets late winner to breathe new life into Walsall’s play-off push

Mo Faal scored a stoppage-time winner to earn Walsall a narrow 2-1 League Two victory over Salford and breathe new life into the Saddlers’ play-off push.

On-loan West Brom striker Faal cut in from the left to fire the ball beneath Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns in the third minute of second-half stoppage-time and end the hosts’ four-game winless run.

Walsall initially led in the ninth minute as Jamille Matt rose highest – six yards out – to bullet home a header from Isaac Hutchinson’s corner.

Matty Lund wasted a golden chance to draw Salford level, blazing Connor McLennan’s brilliant ball across the six-yard box over with the goal gaping.

Walsall goalkeeper Jackson Smith made a low dive to foil Conor McAleny’s 20-yard effort, while his Salford counterpart Cairns did equally well to hold Josh Gordon’s powerful shot on the turn.

After the break, Hutchinson lashed a low shot into the side netting for Walsall but Salford levelled after 61 minutes when Lund headed home Ryan Watson’s deep cross.

However, substitute Faal’s fine finish gave the hosts victory to keep them within three points of the play-off places.