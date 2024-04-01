Bolton reignite promotion push by thrashing Reading

Aaron Collins scored his first Bolton hat-trick as Wanderers beat Reading 5-2 to register a first League One win in three games and revive their automatic promotion hopes.

Collins netted a stunning 11th-minute opener and then converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Lewis Wing’s deflected long-range effort brought the Royals level.

He completed his first treble for more than two years after 77 minutes as Bolton closed to within three points of second-placed Derby, who travel to leaders Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

Wanderers had not beaten Reading on home turf since the sides met in the Premier League in 2007.

But they took an early lead as Collins found the top corner from 25 yards.

Wing responded five minutes before half-time but Collins restored the advantage ahead of the break, scoring from the spot after being fouled by Amadou Mbengue.

Collins then played a role in the build-up to Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s clever close-range finish in the 49th minute before completing his treble by lashing into the roof of the net.

Paul Mukairu grabbed a consolation in stoppage time for Reading, who are six points clear of the drop, but there was still time for Bodvarsson to score his second.