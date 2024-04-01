Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury draw a blank

Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury drew 0-0 in a Sky Bet League One contest which saw both teams strike the woodwork at the Memorial Stadium.

Aiden O’Brien volleyed against the crossbar from just outside the area three minutes after half-time for Shrewsbury.

Jevani Brown hit the post in the 86th minute as the home side went close to finding a late winner, with a left foot shot from just inside the area after an Antony Evans pass.

Chris Martin could have broken the deadlock in the 12th minute after Brandon Aguilera won the ball high up the pitch and fed the striker but Martin’s clipped finish just missed the goal.

Tom Bayliss blazed over the bar in first half stoppage-time in the Shrews’ best opportunity to score in the first period.

Sam Finley’s volley at goal in the 33rd minute was straight at visiting goalkeeper Marko Marosi, who saved again two minutes later as Luca Hoole released Martin through but wide of goal.

Rovers substitute Grant Ward spurned a great chance to decide the contest in the 70th minute when he miskicked Luke Thomas’ cutback.

However, a game marked by several tetchy off-the-ball confrontations between players finished goalless.