Colchester slip into drop zone despite point at Tranmere

Colchester dropped into the League Two relegation zone after an entertaining 1-1 draw with Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Rovers took the lead in the seventh minute when Kieron Morris nodded home Rob Apter’s perfectly flighted cross from six yards out.

But their joy was short lived as just 60 seconds later the visitors equalised through Alistair Smith’s effort from the edge of the area, which beat Luke McGee and found the bottom corner.

Tranmere almost retook the lead in the 17th minute when Apter once again delivered a wicked ball from the right-hand side, only for Morris’ header to be cleared off the line.

Further chances fell to the home side through Apter, Connor Jennings and Regan Hendry, while United’s Bradley Ihionvien saw his close-range effort saved by McGee in first-half stoppage-time.

Cameron McGeehan and Arthur Read were both thwarted by McGee after the break, while Morris was denied a second by a fine Owen Goodman save at the other end.

Tranmere almost won it at the death, only for substitute Josh Hawkes’ drive to go wide of the post with Goodman helpless.