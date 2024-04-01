Steve Morison delighted as Sutton continue winning run to exit drop zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Morison delighted as Sutton continue winning run to exit drop zone

By Press Association
Steve Morison has seen Sutton win four in a row (David Davies/PA)
Steve Morison has seen Sutton win four in a row (David Davies/PA)

Steve Morison hailed his Sutton players after they fired themselves out of the League Two relegation zone for the first time in 2024 with a 3-1 victory over Swindon.

A Jack Bycroft own-goal was sandwiched between strikes from Charlie Lakin and Harry Smith at Gander Green Lane.

Paul Glatzel’s stoppage-time free-kick was the one bright spark of an otherwise poor afternoon for Swindon.

Morison’s side made it four wins on the spin as they went a point clear in the relegation dogfight, although Colchester below them have three games in hand.

“It was a really good performance and I’m really pleased with the way the players played,” said Morison. “They got the result they deserved and we live to fight another day.

“It was an excellent performance, excellent goals. The disappointment is not getting a clean sheet and we probably should have scored a few more.

“I told them at half-time that it would be an absolute disgrace if we didn’t come away from this game with all three points because we were by far the superior team.

“We keep grinding, we keep working and on to the next one.

“We’ve started getting the results the last four games, but we know there’s still a hell of a long way to go.

“Being out of the relegation zone is certainly better than being at the bottom. Emotionally, it will be good to look at the table and see us not in there.

“We’ll keep focusing on our performances and we can only control our destiny by trying to win as many matches as we can.”

The Robins slumped to a fourth defeat in five and boss Gavin Gunning said: “When you come to Sutton you know what you’re going to get, you know their style.

“We didn’t deal with it at all. We didn’t have that appetite that it takes to get a result here.

“Listen, they’re on a good run. But we’ve worked on it. You know the ball’s coming, it’s going to come down the channels. It’s going to be relentless.

“We didn’t stand up to it, it’s really disappointing.

“We need experience in the team, you can see it there. That’s what we needed. I’ve been there myself where you get your head on everything, you get a broken nose, you get yourself in the way.

“League Two, to be successful, requires the spine to be experienced and solid. That’s how you do well at this level.

“When you come to Sutton it’s not tactical, it’s about whether you’ve got a big heart, have you got what it takes to stay in the battle? Balls are always on top of you and we lacked that. It’s very disappointing.”