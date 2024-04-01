Mike Williamson looking to learn after MK Dons concede late equaliser

Mike Williamson insisted lessons would be learned from MK Dons’ 3-3 draw with Notts County after being unimpressed with what he saw at Meadow Lane.

Substitute Ellis Harrison thought he had won the contest after scoring seven minutes from time with a fine finish, only for Aaron Nemane to net late on to share the spoils.

“I thought we started slow,” Dons boss Williamson said. “But we must give credit as to how good they are and how they set up and the courage they play with.

“It took us a while to get into the game and you could see flashes where we were us.”

The result keeps the Dons two points outside of the automatic promotion places having played two more games than the three sides above them, with Williamson saying he would take the result on the chin.

“I expected us to start better like we always do but the boys have given us everything since we have come in,” he added.

“But I’ve learned a lot today. There are a few things and I take responsibility for a lot of that.

“We didn’t lose the game, which is one thing, I am not standing here and taking responsibility for the defeat, but there are things out there I saw which I wasn’t pleased about and that reflects on me.

“I think I am going to take that performance on the chin and move on.”

The result puts an end to the Magpies’ poor home form having failed to win at Meadow Lane since the turn of the year, with boss Stuart Maynard having lost nine of his 14 games since arriving from Wealdstone.

Prior to Nemane’s leveller, a section of the stadium paraded a banner which read ‘Enough is Enough, Stuart Maynard out’.

“I didn’t see it to be honest,” Maynard explained. “The reception that they gave me and the players at the end of the game was incredible.

“We have a fan base here that really gets behind the team and I am proud to be managing this football club.

“When they boo at the end of some games, I get the frustrations because I am frustrated so I don’t take it personally. I just have to make sure I keep working hard to win games of football for this football club.

“You can look at it in two ways. If you go back and analyse the performances within those games, we haven’t deserved to lose many of them.

“Have we deserved to win a lot of them? Probably not. But we have deserved to get points, and sometimes those points turn into wins if you keep working hard.”