Steve Evans insists Stevenage are not out the play-off battle as slump continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Evans insists Stevenage are not out the play-off battle as slump continues

By Press Association
Steve Evans is not giving up hope of Stevenage making the top six (Nigel French/PA)
Steve Evans is not giving up hope of Stevenage making the top six (Nigel French/PA)

Stevenage manager Steve Evans issued a defiant message after his promotion-chasing side suffered another setback with a 0-0 draw at Charlton.

The stalemate at the Valley extended their winless run to seven matches and left them three points off the play-off places in League One.

Boro’s 17-goal top-scorer Jamie Reid had a glorious chance to end his drought but instead extended it to nine matches as he headed over from close range, while substitute Vadaine Oliver was twice denied by Charlton goalkeeper Harry Isted.

Evans said: “I’m really pleased with the performance.

“We dominated possession for long spells of the first half without really creating. I think it’s a record amount of entries into the penalty box away from home for us.

“Good opportunities and the goalkeeper has made two fantastic saves from big Vadaine Oliver. Jamie Reid has a chance you normally expect him to score. He’s going through that little spell but the only way he is going to get a goal is what he had done today – be prepared to go back in.

“We love the kid, whether he scores them or not. We have come to the Valley, we’ve silenced the crowd and outplayed them all over the pitch.

“I dread to think what the stats are – 80 or 90 per cent possession. It probably won’t be that when they calculate it here but that’s what it felt like.

“Five matches to go, three points in it (to the play-offs). If I was three points in front I would think it was far from finished. So we are far from finished in this race for the play-offs.”

Nathan Jones has overseen a 10-game unbeaten run for the Addicks – only tasting defeat once since succeeding Michael Appleton as boss – but seven of those have been draws.

The south Londoners lacked quality in the final third with Tyreeq Bakinson flicking wide from a Thierry Small delivery their best chance.

Jones said: “Mixed feelings. We come out with a lot of positives – another clean sheet, another point and another game unbeaten. They gave me everything.

“First half we were decent in terms of how we controlled the game and moved the ball but we need to be better, show a bit more quality and bravery. But that will come.

“It’s the first time we have played three strikers, with a 10, because we wanted to be positive at home. It’s a point. I’m not ecstatic in any way but it’s another step in the right direction.

“We had a gameplan and did it for long periods of the game – but not enough.

“We kind of ran out of a few ideas late on. It’s probably a fair result.”