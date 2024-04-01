Michael Skubala hails back-up keeper Jordan Wright after Lincoln’s latest win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Skubala hails back-up keeper Jordan Wright after Lincoln’s latest win

By Press Association
Michael Skubala hailed back-up goalkeeper Jordan Wright (Richard Sellers/PA)
Michael Skubala hailed back-up goalkeeper Jordan Wright (Richard Sellers/PA)

Michael Skubala hailed late replacement goalkeeper Jordan Wright following Lincoln’s 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Carlisle.

Ben House, Luton loanee Joe Taylor and Teddy Bishop grabbed the goals as the Imps secured a fifth straight win and stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games.

But Wright made some crucial saves after number one Lukas Jensen went down with back spasms in the warm-up.

Lincoln are above Oxford on goal difference in the play-off race, and Skubala said: “I’m really pleased.

“We had to dig in, we had to scrap and fight. They’re playing for their lives and you know it’s going to be tough.

“We know it’s going to be scrappy and messy but we had to get through it with our mentality and that’s what we’ve done.

“Lukas has done something to his back. We’re not sure what it is so we’re going to have to get it scanned. He really was struggling.

“But Jordan came in and made a couple of great saves.

“Jordan’s been fantastic. He knows he’s sitting and waiting, but he’s had to win us the game really. He’s a good keeper. I’m happy if we have to play him.

“I said it in the dressing room that we’re going to need everybody at some stage. It’s got to that stage of the season where players are tired and bodies are creaking a little bit.

“If we’re going to do it then we’ll need people to step up.”

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson was left deflated after the drop in standard after Good Friday’s victory over Peterborough.

Sam Lavelle scored a late goal but it proved in vain as League One’s bottom club lost a 13th game in their last 16.

“It was hugely disappointing,” Simpson said. “It was such a contrast with how we went about it Friday at Peterborough.

“You can’t go into any game of football like we did in the first half. It was like there was no desire to compete against a side who are playing with real momentum, real confidence.

“The first goal is a really poor one to give away. It’s simple, technical things. We cannot misplace five-yard passes.

“The second goal is an absolute calamity. How that can happen and how we can concede from a counter-attack from our own corner.

“It knocked the stuffing out of the players, knocked the stuffing out of the crowd. They were great with us until the second goal and they lost their enthusiasm after that.

“It’s infuriating after Friday because I’m the one who gets the blame for it.

“The whole group, we didn’t have enough running forward.

“We didn’t do enough to threaten their defenders or their keeper who has come in because the first-choice got injured in the warm-up.”