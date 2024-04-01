The blaming of the Shrews: ‘Lack of quality’ frustrates boss Paul Hurst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The blaming of the Shrews: ‘Lack of quality’ frustrates boss Paul Hurst

By Press Association
File photo dated 07-01-2018 of Former Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst. Shrewsbury have confirmed the return of Paul Hurst as their new head coach. Issue date: Wednesday January 24, 2024.
Boss Paul Hurst was unhappy with Shrewsbury’s performance at Bristol Rovers, even though the 0-0 draw means they have only lost one of their last six away games.

The visitors were indebted to several Marko Marosi saves for picking up a point from the Sky Bet League One contest at the Memorial Stadium, while Aiden O’Brien crashed a volley against the Rovers crossbar from 20 yards out.

Hurst says his side must play better if they are to get anything from their next fixture, at leaders Portsmouth.

“I wasn’t satisfied with the performance at all,” he said. “In the end neither team deserved to win. I thought it was two teams who could have done more for their club’s supporters.

“If I speak to Matt [Rovers boss, Taylor] I think we’ll both have a similar view: that the game was there to be won. But we didn’t do enough to grab that opportunity.

“That lack of quality today was quite frightening in all honesty. That’s a League One fixture but across most of the players, not all, that wasn’t League One, only by title, certainly not by quality.

“I don’t know if it’s a mindset or a mentality. It looks like we played yesterday, not Friday.

“We’ve looked after the players in terms of preparation but they’re either nowhere near fit enough or we go back to the mental side of the game. Digging deep and pushing yourself and getting through. I just want more from the group.”

In contrast, Taylor was happier with his side’s performance, with the Gas carving out several good opportunities to score, with the usually reliable Chris Martin suffering an off day.

Martin was unable to net when presented with two good opportunities in the first half, with just Marosi to beat, while substitute Jevani Brown hit the post in the final minutes of the match when he found time and space in the penalty area.

Taylor said: “We just lacked a goal. With some of the chances we created, we know we weren’t at our fluent best.

“I was pleased with the intent, obviously we wanted more in terms of executing certain moments in the game.

“It was a step in the right direction. There are so many things we can do a lot better but in terms of what we created and how we limited the opposition team to just one shot on goal of any note…I was so much more pleased than I have been previously.

“They’ve always got a threat about them but we just needed to make more of our attacking opportunities.

“Chrissy [Martin] won’t be anxious about scoring because he’s scored so many goals and he’s not one to be affected,” he added.