Inter Milan move 14 points clear in Serie A after victory over strugglers Empoli

Inter Milan moved 14 points clear at the top of Serie A after Federico Dimarco and substitute Alexis Sanchez scored to help Simone Inzaghi’s side to a 2-0 win at home to struggling Empoli.

Dimarco volleyed in from the edge of the box after just five minutes after being set up by Alessandro Bastoni before a late strike from Sanchez, just minutes after coming off the bench, sealed it, tapping in Denzel Dumfries’ low cross to send Empoli into the relegation zone on goals scored.

It means that victory in their next two games will give them a chance to wrap up the title if they win the Milan Derby on April 22.

Bologna struck a significant blow in the race to qualify for the Champions League as they defeated bottom-side Salernitana 3-0, goals from Riccardo Orsolini, Alexis Saelemaekers and Charalampos Lykogiannis ensuring they moved five points clear of Roma, who were held to a goalless draw away at Lecce.

Angelino struck a post from a free-kick for the visitors whilst Patrick Dorgu swept Lecce’s best opportunity wide with the goal gaping in the second half, as Daniele De Rossi’s team stretched their unbeaten league run to seven games.

Sassuolo earned a potentially valuable point in their bid to avoid relegation, Gregoire Defrel scoring in the first half to give them the lead against Udinese before Florian hit back on the stroke of half-time to level, leaving Sassuolo a point adrift of safety.

Cagliari and Verona are both just outside the bottom three after playing out a 1-1 draw, Ibrahim Sulemana giving Cagliari the lead before Federico Bonazzoli equalised to leave both sides with a two-point gap to the drop zone.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid moved back into the top four in La Liga thanks to a goal three minutes from the end by Saul Niguez to defeat Villarreal 2-1.

Axel Witsel had headed Diego Simeone’s team into the lead after only nine minutes but they were pegged back by Alexander Sorloth early in the second half, as the opportunity to capitalise on Athletic Bilbao’s defeat to Real Madrid looked to be under threat.

But Saul settled the game just minutes after coming off the bench, slotting home to put Atletico in pole position to take the final Champions League spot.