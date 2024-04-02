Ipswich, Leeds and Leicester win again – a look at Championship promotion race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ipswich, Leeds and Leicester win again – a look at Championship promotion race

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna, Daniel Farke and Enzo Maresca could all lead their teams to 100 points (PA)
Kieran McKenna, Daniel Farke and Enzo Maresca could all lead their teams to 100 points (PA)

The Championship continues to head towards one of the most dramatic finishes in its history as the division’s three leading teams show no sign of slowing down.

With the Easter programme completed, Ipswich are a point clear of Leeds in the two automatic promotion spots, with third-placed Leicester a further point back.

The relentless form of the trio raises the prospect of all three finishing with more than 100 points and here, the PA news agency looks at how the race could play out.

Ipswich (First, played 40, points 87)

Run-in: Norwich (a), Watford (h), Middlesbrough (h), Hull (a), Coventry (a), Huddersfield (h).

Ed Sheeran has been cheering Ipswich's promotion charge
Ed Sheeran (centre) has been cheering Ipswich’s promotion charge (John Walton/PA)

Two months ago Ipswich looked like they might be wobbling but, under the most intense pressure, they have stood up to the test. Given their incredible form it is easy to forget this is their first season back in the Championship and, when they scored a winner in the seventh minute of added time against Southampton, back-to-back promotions felt closer than ever. One worry boss Kieran McKenna may have is their defence – they have conceded 20 more than Leeds and 16 more than Leicester – and a derby against Norwich next up is clearly a huge game. They will go into it with no fear, though, having lost just five times all season.

Leeds (Second, played 40, points 86)

Run-in: Coventry (a), Sunderland (h), Blackburn (h), Middlesbrough (a), QPR (a), Southampton (h).

Leeds United v Hull City – Sky Bet Championship – Elland Road
Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring Leeds’ winner against Hull (Danny Lawson/PA)

Daniel Farke’s men remain unbeaten in the league in 2024 and unbeaten at home all season. A depleted side drew at Watford in the first game back after the international break, before a late show saw them beat Hull 3-1 on Monday. In Crysencio Summerville they have the division’s outstanding player and, with his 17 goals and eight assists supplemented by Dan James’ 20 goal involvements and Georginio Rutter’s 21, they have attacking talents to burn. However, an injury to midfield workhorse Ilia Gruev has exposed some weaknesses, with Farke yet to find a way to replicate the fluidity he brings to Leeds’ midfield. They need him back, with the same going for Wales full-back Connor Roberts and Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto.

Leicester (Third, played 39, points 85)

Run-in: Birmingham (h), Millwall (a), Plymouth (a), West Brom (h), Southampton (h), Preston (a), Blackburn (h).

Jamie Vardy could be vital for Leicester
Jamie Vardy could be vital for Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Monday’s come-from-behind win over Norwich was huge for Leicester. They looked virtually promoted two months ago and were 17 points ahead of Leeds at the turn of the year. However, a 3-1 loss at Elland Road was damaging and came as part of a run of two wins in seven. Victory over the Canaries put them back top, before Ipswich and Leeds retaliated to send them back to third. They have the benefit of a game in hand against Southampton which, with the Saints now looking out of the automatic race, may be less stressful than it could previously have been. Veteran Jamie Vardy continues to provide experience off the bench and that could come to the fore as the fixtures run down.