Paul Glatzel continues fine recent goalscoring form as Swindon stun Barrow

Paul Glatzel continued his fine recent goalscoring form as Swindon stunned Sky Bet League Two promotion-chasing Barrow with a 2-0 victory at Holker Street.

Williams Kokolo curled a left-footed shot into the top corner to give Town a 35th-minute lead with his first goal for the club and first for more than two years.

In contrast, former Liverpool youngster Glatzel now has six since moving to the County Ground in January.

And his latest effort just before the break was his fourth in as many games.

Barrow went unbeaten in March and a 14-point haul made them serious play-off contenders.

Instead, the Cumbrians have lost their last two outings though Pete Wild’s side was not without chances.

Cole Stockton had a goal disallowed for offside, Stockton and Dom Telford had chances cleared off the line and – as Barrow chased the game late on – substitute Emile Acquah hit the crossbar with a header.

Swindon’s win was only the fourth in 14 games for interim boss Gavin Gunning, while counterpart Wild was booked on a forgettable 100th match in charge.