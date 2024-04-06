Nicke Kabamba late penalty salvages point for Barnet at Maidenhead

Nicke Kabamba’s stoppage time penalty earned Barnet a 2-2 draw at Maidenhead.

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson struck for the hosts after nine minutes, tapping into an empty net after Tristan Abrahams’ shot deflected into his path.

Maidenhead doubled their lead shortly after the break when Abrahams put Shawn McCoulsky through on goal and he squared for Reece Smith to finish.

But Callum Stead pulled one back with 20 minutes left and Kabamba converted his spot-kick four minutes into stoppage time for his 50th Barnet goal.