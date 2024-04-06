Boreham Wood gain crucial victory over relegation rivals Wealdstone

Boreham Wood thumped Wealdstone 4-0 in a huge match at the bottom of the National League table.

The Wood began the day three points below their opponents but moved level and boosted their goal difference on a profitable afternoon.

Kabongo Tshimanga scored the only goal of an even first half in the ninth minute but the hosts seized control of the contest from the hour mark, when Billy Sass-Davies grabbed their second.

A fine finish from Matt Robinson made it three 10 minutes later, with Lee Ndlovu wrapping up the scoring in the 74th minute.