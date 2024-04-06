Paul Mullin scores 100th Wrexham goal in win at relegation-threatened Colchester

Paul Mullin scored his 100th Wrexham goal as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 League Two victory at relegation-threatened Colchester.

The hosts created chances in the first half, with Connor Hall lifting a first-time shot over and John Akinde heading over from close range.

Alistair Smith fired over in the area for Colchester and Cameron McGeehan’s low strike from the edge of the box was well held by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Wrexham’s best chance of the first half came just before half-time when Mullin slid a shot wide from close range, after a good break.

However, Colchester took a 54th-minute lead through Akinde, who clinically fired a low shot past Okonkwo from just inside the area after McGeehan had done well to set him up.

But their lead lasted just eight minutes as Mullin headed home Ryan Barnett’s cross unmarked from close range to equalise.

And Max Cleworth then nodded in Wrexham’s 85th-minute winner after Colchester had failed to deal with George Evans’ delivery into their area, to seal the visitors’ comeback win.