Chris Kane rescues play-off chasing Dunfermline after Brian Graham’s opener

Dunfermline salvaged a valuable point in their push for the cinch Championship play-offs following a 1-1 draw with third-placed Partick Thistle at KDM Group East End Park.

Brian Graham broke the deadlock in the 25th minute as the ball fell kindly to the 36-year-old striker, following Scott Robinson’s initial blocked effort, and managed to bundle over the line.

Dunfermline replied, however, with 12 minutes remaining when Chris Kane was brought down by Aaron Muirhead in the penalty area and the striker picked himself up to send David Mitchell the wrong way.

Thistle almost snatched victory three minutes later when Kerr McInroy hit the outside of the post from the edge of the box with home goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet beaten.