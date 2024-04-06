David Artell delighted with Danny Rose after his matchwinning contribution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Artell delighted with Danny Rose after his matchwinning contribution

By Press Association
Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell during the Sky Bet League One match at Gresty Road, Crewe. Picture date: Friday April 2, 2021. See PA story: SOCCER Crewe. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
David Artell reserved praise for Danny Rose after his opportunistic winner helped Grimsby to an important 1-0 victory against Newport County which boosted their ongoing Sky Bet League Two survival bid.

Rose did the damage at Blundell Park with his 13th goal of the season as Grimsby moved five points clear of the danger zone.

Artell’s side have games in hand on Sutton and Forest Green below them, while Newport suffered defeat for the fourth match running.

The Mariners boss said: “The players were brilliant. My only criticism is that it was only 1-0.

“It could have been three, four or five and that would’ve made for a much calmer last 20 minutes, but I don’t think they’ve had a chance [in the second half].

“It was a fully deserved victory and that’s three 1-0 wins here in the last five. If we keep going as we are, we will score more goals and win more matches.”

On Rose’s goal he added: “That’s a goal out of nothing. Justin [Obikwu] scored a similar one at Sutton when nobody expects a shot and then, suddenly, it’s in the back of the net.

“Rosey [Danny Rose] epitomises this team really with his attitude. He closes things down. He ran himself into the ground and that’s all we ask, that they run themselves into the ground for the football club.”

Newport manager Graham Coughlan said: “We weren’t good enough. We made a mistake at the back and they’ve got in.

“We’re leaving things and we’re hesitant. They were sharper. They got in and put the ball in the back of the net.

“They looked hungry and have a cause. Their cause is probably greater than ours.

“Fair play to them, but that’s where we are at this moment in time.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t good enough, to be honest.

“We were lucky it was only one and it’s not a nice place to be at this moment, but like I said we’ve got four games left to see what the future holds for some players.”

Grimsby settled quickest as Charles Vernam and Kieran Green set their sights from the edge of the penalty area in the opening stages.

At the other end, Offrande Zanzala headed a decent chance wide after meeting a left-footed delivery from team-mate Adam Lewis.

Rose then prodded Grimsby ahead in the 33rd minute after combining with Vernam and the home side took that lead into half-time.

Vernam sliced a half-volley over soon after the restart as Grimsby pushed for a second goal.

Donovan Wilson came closest to grabbing it, but the Grimsby striker was, somehow, denied three times in quick succession by Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend.