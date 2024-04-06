Phil Parkinson praises Wrexham character following comeback win at Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Phil Parkinson praises Wrexham character following comeback win at Colchester

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham took maximum points from Colchester (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham took maximum points from Colchester (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Phil Parkinson praised the character of his Wrexham side after they came from behind to claim a 2-1 League Two comeback win at relegation-threatened Colchester.

Goals from Paul Mullin and Max Cleworth secured the promotion-chasing Reds victory, after John Akinde had fired the hosts ahead following half-time.

Wrexham boss Parkinson said: “It’s all about character today.

“We’ve gone a goal down and we’ve responded brilliantly.

“Colchester drew at Mansfield, they drew last week (at Tranmere) and beat Newport here – their results are a lot better than their league position suggests.

“Once again, we’ve had to dig deep and show that Wrexham resilience, which we’re renowned for.

“Barney (Ryan Barnett) has produced a bit of magic with a fantastic pinpoint cross for Mulls (Paul Mullin).

“A 100th goal for him is a great achievement and I’m so pleased for Max (Cleworth).

“I’ve just said to the lads in there, at this stage of the season it’s about producing moments of inspiration and somebody stepping up to the plate and Max has done that today and there were 2,000 Wrexham fans singing his name.

“That’s what it’s all about – it’s about ‘can I be the man that produces that moment’ and Max did that.”

Colchester impressed in a goalless first half, with Akinde and Connor Hall both going close.

They then took a 54th-minute lead through Akinde, who clinically fired a low shot past Arthur Okonkwo from just inside the area after Cameron McGeehan had done well to set him up.

But their lead lasted just eight minutes as Mullin headed home Ryan Barnett’s cross unmarked from close range to equalise for his 100th goal for Wrexham.

And Cleworth then nodded in Wrexham’s 85th-minute winner – after Colchester had failed to deal with George Evans’ throw into their box – to seal the visitors’ comeback victory.

Colchester boss Danny Cowley said: “Playing football for 60 minutes is not enough.

“If you want to win, you have to play for 90 minutes or however long they want to add on these days.

“We were 1-0 up in front of a full house and the atmosphere was bouncing and you just need to step up and keep playing.

“We didn’t do that and do you know what – at half-time, they were fighting between themselves in our tunnel, because we stood up to them.

“We really competed with them and they had no answer and they’re a good team with really good players.

“But they win two ways – they win through bullying you or they win through individual brilliance.

“They didn’t play well but it’s the sign of a good team when they didn’t play well but they win.

“We needed leadership and personality and we didn’t show enough of it and I’m really angry this evening.”