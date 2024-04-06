Mat Sadler backs Walsall to make some noise in play-off chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Mat Sadler backs Walsall to make some noise in play-off chase

By Press Association
Mat Sadler says Walsall will battle until the end of the play-off race (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mat Sadler says Walsall will battle until the end of the play-off race (Martin Rickett/PA)

Walsall boss Mat Sadler believes his team will be in the League Two play-off race right to the wire after an impressive 3-1 comeback win against Tranmere.

Goals from Jamille Matt, Taylor Allen and Brandon Comley mean the Saddlers are now just three points outside of the top seven.

Sadler said: “It was a fantastic away performance today and I’m delighted for the near 800 fans who have followed us up the road once again.

“I thought we settled into the game really well and their goal shocked us a little bit, but the resilience of the guys to come in at half-time at 1-1 really impressed me.

“We can only control what we do and try to accumulate as many points as possible and it’s up to us now to recover after this and go again against Doncaster on Tuesday night.

“It’s going to go right down to the wire in terms of the play-off places and we’re going to be in there shouting.

“We’re a group that the supporters are proud of and we want to make them proud, we’ve known for a while that we can believe in ourselves and we have to keep showing the ability we showed today.”

Regan Hendry opened the scoring for the home side in the 24th minute when he placed a left-footed effort past Jackson Smith in the Walsall goal.

At the other end Isaac Hutchinson and Emmanuel Adegboyega were both thwarted by Luke McGee but the Rovers keeper was eventually beaten on the stroke of half-time by Matt’s header.

After the break the visitors looked the more dangerous and went ahead in the 57th minute when Allen’s free-kick deceived the Rovers defence and dropped in at the far post, with Comley clinching the points from 20 yards.

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins said: “It was difficult for both sides today in challenging conditions and I thought we started really well, but I was disappointed with our performance in the second half.

“Just before half-time they scored and we went in level, which I thought was against the run of play.

“We’ve hit the woodwork twice but it’s fair to say that we didn’t start the second half in the same way that we started the first, but goals change games.

“We’ve conceded three goals from our point of view that I feel like we could have done a hell of a lot better with.

“We will get better and we won’t accept what happened in the second half and the players are well aware of that.

“I’m just really disappointed in the way that we’ve let that game get away from us in the second half.”