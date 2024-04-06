Swindon deserved shock victory at Barrow – interim Gavin Gunning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swindon deserved shock victory at Barrow – interim Gavin Gunning

By Press Association
Gavin Gunning’s Swindon took maximum points from Barrow (Will Matthews/PA)
Gavin Gunning’s Swindon took maximum points from Barrow (Will Matthews/PA)

Gavin Gunning was delighted as he watched his Swindon side upset the form book with a 2-0 League Two victory at Barrow but insisted their unlikely win was well merited.

Not that opposite number Pete Wild or Barrow fans wanted to argue after their team was second best in virtually all departments.

But for Bluebirds’ goalkeeper Paul Farman’s heroics, Swindon’s margin of victory could easily have been wider.

In the end, goals in a 10-minute spell before half-time from Williams Kokolo and Paul Glatzel were sufficient for Town to leave Holker Street with victory.

“I came here a few times in my playing career and got skittled with the wind and the rain,” said interim boss Gunning.

“People might have thought we would come here and be a soft touch and expect us to get walloped.

“The realism is, we played some good stuff and manipulated the ball well.

“We came to a team who are probably guaranteed to be in the play-offs and we were the better team.

“We hustled and bustled them all game and they didn’t have answers. In the first five or six minutes we could have scored two goals and they could have had two.

“It was an open start. But we then gained the composure. We have got to be happy. We scored two goals and kept a clean sheet.”

Kokolo’s goal was his first for Swindon and first since netting for Burton in February 2022.

Former Liverpool youth player Glatzel now has four in four – and six in total – since moving to the County Ground.

“He could have had another one just before it,” added Gunning. “We had a few half-chances where we butchered the ball.

“He is a fantastic player. He just has to keep improving those little bits so he can get to the next level.”

Barrow’s Cole Stockton had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half, while he and team-mate Dom Telford had efforts scooped off the line before Kokolo set Swindon on the road to victory.

“We looked nervy,” admitted home boss Pete Wild, not the result he wanted on his 100th game in charge.

“We looked like a team trying to get over the line. We didn’t play with any quality.

“It would be easy for me to start criticising players but that’s not me. We are in it for the good days and in it for the bad days.

“I said to the players, it is a 10-and-a-half-month season. You have been unbelievable, so please don’t think you have cracked it and got over the line.

“There is so much hard work to do in the next two-and-a-half weeks. We need to just get over the line and get what we deserve.”