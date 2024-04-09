Elliott Nevitt’s second-half goal enough as Crewe boost play-off hopes

Elliott Nevitt’s 70th-minute goal gave Crewe’s League Two play-off hopes a massive boost as they celebrated a narrow 1-0 victory over Morecambe.

Nevitt scored the only goal of a poor game late in the match but it was enough to give Crewe – who ended the game with 10 men after Lewis Leigh saw a straight red for a poor late tackle on Joel Senior in the 90th minute – the points.

Morecambe started the game the better with Senior forcing Tom Booth into a good save from a 12th-minute free kick.

Senior then set up Jordan Slew with a deep set-piece that the striker volleyed wide from a tight angle.

Crewe ended the first half on the front foot with Nevitt and Matus Holicek forcing saves from home gosalkeeper Archie Mair.

The Alex had the first chance of note after the break when skipper Mickey Demetrious ran on to Leigh’s right-wing cross but drilled his effort over the crossbar.

Holicek had a good chance moments later when the ball fell to him in the area but he failed to find the target with a shot that flew well over before Nevitt scored the game’s deciding goal.