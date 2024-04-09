Elliott Nevitt’s second-half goal enough as Crewe boost play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elliott Nevitt’s second-half goal enough as Crewe boost play-off hopes

By Press Association
Elliott Nevitt broke the deadlock for Crewe (Jessica Hornby/PA)
Elliott Nevitt broke the deadlock for Crewe (Jessica Hornby/PA)

Elliott Nevitt’s 70th-minute goal gave Crewe’s League Two play-off hopes a massive boost as they celebrated a narrow 1-0 victory over Morecambe.

Nevitt scored the only goal of a poor game late in the match but it was enough to give Crewe – who ended the game with 10 men after Lewis Leigh saw a straight red for a poor late tackle on Joel Senior in the 90th minute – the points.

Morecambe started the game the better with Senior forcing Tom Booth into a good save from a 12th-minute free kick.

Senior then set up Jordan Slew with a deep set-piece that the striker volleyed wide from a tight angle.

Crewe ended the first half on the front foot with Nevitt and Matus Holicek forcing saves from home gosalkeeper Archie Mair.

The Alex had the first chance of note after the break when skipper Mickey Demetrious ran on to Leigh’s right-wing cross but drilled his effort over the crossbar.

Holicek had a good chance moments later when the ball fell to him in the area but he failed to find the target with a shot that flew well over before Nevitt scored the game’s deciding goal.