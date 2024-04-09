Lee Bell hails Crewe’s ‘really big win’ at Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lee Bell hails Crewe’s ‘really big win’ at Morecambe

By Press Association
Lee Bell’s Crewe took maximum points from Morecambe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lee Bell’s Crewe took maximum points from Morecambe (Richard Sellers/PA)

Crewe boss Lee Bell hailed a “really big win” after his side picked up three points with a narrow 1-0 victory over Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium to move a step closer to sealing a League Two play-off spot.

Elliott Nevitt’s goal 20 minutes from time gave the Alex the victory which virtually ended any lingering hopes Morecambe had of sealing a top-seven place.

Bell said: “It was a really big win for us after a bad run of results.

“Morecambe are a really good team and I like the way they play so to get the win in really difficult conditions that made it hard for both teams to play their normal games was great and with other results going our way it was a good night.

“It was another good night for Elliott Nevitt who has been outstanding all season and I can’t speak highly enough of him but all the lads have worked so hard and deserve to be where they are.”

The only disappointment for Crewe was that they ended the game with 10 men as Lewis Leigh was given a straight red card for a wild tackle on Joel Senior in the final minute.

Nevitt scored the only goal of the game with 20 minutes to go when he slid home a loose ball at the far post after a left-wing shot was blocked.

It was a rare moment of threat in the game which was dominated by a swirling wind.

Morecambe manager Ged Brannan admitted that his side would have to win all their three remaining games to have any chance of sealing a play-off spot.

He said: “I thought we played well in the first half and created a few chances but couldn’t get the breakthrough we needed with the wind.

“It was really hard for us to get out of our own half in the second period and that was disappointing. They scored with their only real chance of the game and we couldn’t get the chance we needed to level things.

“We are all disappointed because the play-offs will be difficult to reach now but I can’t fault the lads because they have given their all.”