Paris Olympic triathlon could be delayed or swim cancelled – Tony Estanguet

By Press Association
The president of the Olympic organising committee admitted the swimming leg of the triathlon could be cancelled (Adam Davy/PA)

The Paris 2024 Olympic triathlon could be delayed or see the swimming leg cancelled if water quality in the River Seine is adversely affected by weather conditions, according to the games’ president Tony Estanguet.

It was acknowledged that the possibility of heavy rain in the French capital could raise levels of E Coli in the water, despite over a billion euros having been invested in making the river safe to swim in for the first time in a hundred years.

On Tuesday, the Surfrider Foundation Europe charity issued a warning that samples taken have shown dangerous levels of bacteria in the water, just over a hundred days before the games are due to start.

And Estanguet has acknowledged there could be a knock-on effect to the possible use of the river.

A night-time view of the River Seine as it flows past Notre-Dame cathedral
The River Seine is the scheduled setting for the Paris Olympics triathlon (Steve Parsons/PA)

“When we decided to have this competition in the Seine we knew it will be a big challenge,” he said speaking at Sport Accord in Birmingham, as reported by Guardian.

“But with the authorities, there is a big programme of investment and, when we talk about legacy, this project is fantastic.

“And we are still confident that the triathlon will be based in the Seine because we have contingency plans. We can postpone for rainy conditions. Because it’s programmed at the beginning of the Games we can wait for better conditions. So we are confident that it will be possible to use the Seine.

“We change the date and postpone from one day to three days until it’s OK. And there is a final decision where we could not swim – it’s part of the rules of the International Federation. It’s what we want to avoid, of course.”