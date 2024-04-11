Football rumours: Newcastle target Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo this summer

What the papers say

Newcastle United have put two defenders on their radar in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, according to the i. Both players will be free agents in the summer.

Chelsea have identified Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as their top target this summer but will have to make room for the Nigerian to join the club, Football Insider says. Osimhen has scored 12 goals in 19 games and had three assists for Napoli in the Serie A this year.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is on Chelsea’s wishlist (Mike Egerton/PA)

The i reports that Lille manager Paulo Fonesca is at the top of the pile if the club decides to part ways with manager David Moyes. West Ham are sitting in seventh in the Premier League table with 13 wins, nine draws and 10 losses, just one point behind Manchester United.

Social media round-up

🔴Kieran Tierney has been told he'll be made available by Arsenal this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal With the Euros this summer, he's got the perfect chance to show off his skills to a new side, with Aston Villa one of those keen on the Scot🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/SjpoBzccNI — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) April 10, 2024

🔴 News Ivan #Toney | The 28 y/o striker could leave Brentford in summer. ➡️ West Ham have inquired but it’s not hot at this stage ➡️ Been told the price tag is around £30-40m all-in at the moment. Many clubs from the Premier League are interested. Chelsea and Arsenal are… pic.twitter.com/DwV3ecNPyP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 10, 2024

Players to watch

Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville (John Walton/PA)

Crysencio Summerville: Leeds United’s 22-year-old winger will be in high demand in the summer transfer period with Liverpool, Tottenham and now Bayer Leverkusen interested in his services, according to Teamtalk.

Georgiy Sudakov: Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City are interested in the Shaktar Donetsk midfielder with the club considering selling the 21-year-old, HITC says.