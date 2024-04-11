Burnley boss Vincent Kompany handed two-match touchline ban by FA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany handed two-match touchline ban by FA

By Press Association
Vincent Kompany has been punished for his red card at Chelsea last month (Martin Rickett/PA)
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been handed a two-match touchline suspension after his red card against Chelsea at the back end of last month.

Kompany was sent off from the dugout during the Clarets’ 2-2 draw at Chelsea on March 30 for his protests against a penalty decision which also led to defender Lorenz Assignon seeing red.

The Football Association confirmed in a statement Kompany must serve a one-game ban straight away with the other suspended until the end of the year, while the Belgian was also handed a £10,000 fine.

Vincent Kompany was red carded at Stamford Bridge last month (Zac Goodwin/PA)
“Burnley FC’s Vincent Kompany has been fined £10,000 and suspended from the touchline for two matches following misconduct at their Premier League game against Chelsea FC on Saturday 30 March,” the FA statement said.

“One match is to be served immediately and one match suspended until 31 December 2024. The manager admitted that his language and/or behaviour in the 40th minute of the fixture was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official and/or questioned the integrity of a match official.

“An independent regulatory commission imposed his sanctions following a subsequent hearing.”

Relegation-threatened Burnley, who sit second bottom in the Premier League and six points adrift of safety, welcome Brighton to Turf Moor on Saturday, when Kompany will be in the stands.

Kompany, who had 11 seasons as a player for Manchester City, revealed he spoke to referee Darren England after his dismissal at Stamford Bridge to apologise for his choice of words at the time.

But Kompany insisted last week that the standards of refereeing in the top-flight have dropped in this campaign.

“I’m not shying away from it and I’ve said it to the referees themselves, the officials, refereeing hasn’t been good enough this season,” he said.

“I think the addition of VAR and more opinions and more officials doesn’t make it easy for them to do their jobs.

“You make a mistake and we all have a laugh about it and usually the traditional view is that it all evens itself out over the course of a season.

“This year, I haven’t felt like this. Where we are in the league doesn’t really matter for me, it’s not in that conversation.”

Meanwhile Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is facing an FA charge over his behaviour after the match against West Ham on Saturday.

An FA statement said O’Neil’s ‘language and/or behaviour in and around the match officials’ changing rooms was improper and/or threatening.” He has until Monday (April 15) to respond to the charge.