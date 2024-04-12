Well Society pressing ahead with plans for new supporter-driven era at Fir Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Well Society pressing ahead with plans for new supporter-driven era at Fir Park

By Press Association
A new era awaits at Fir Park (Steve Welsh/PA)
The Well Society is pressing ahead with plans for a new supporter-driven era at Motherwell despite uncertainty over the ownership model.

American TV executive Erik Barmack outlined his vision for the Steelmen on Thursday after arriving in Scotland to hold further talks with the club board over proposed investment.

Barmack, a former Netflix vice president who runs his own film production company, is aiming to take a majority shareholding over time, despite saying he does not want to “disempower” the Well Society.

The fan group has only had a majority of representatives on the club board for the past few weeks despite assuming its 71 per cent stake in 2016.

Brian Caldwell
Brian Caldwell was recently appointed Motherwell chief executive (Nick Potts/PA)

The club are at a major crossroads, with chief executive Brian Caldwell in his second week in the job and chairman Jim McMahon set to retire at the end of the season following 23 years on the board.

Motherwell’s three-man board needs to grow to six to eight members following a recent change to the club’s articles and the recently revamped Well Society board is finalising its approach to supporting Caldwell and other staff at the club, whether that is with or without Barmack.

An update on social media read: “We continued working on The Well Society’s new business plan at our latest board meeting.

“Our members are shaping the proposal – we have identified eight core values based on a survey completed by over 200 Motherwell fans.

“With our expanded board and additional experienced contributors across our workstream groups we are finalising strategies to engage more with members and to play a more assertive role in supporting the club build a comprehensive long-term plan for success on and off the park.

“Aims include improving the matchday experience, encouraging lapsed supporters back and attracting new fans to Motherwell.

“Whatever happens elsewhere in the coming days and weeks, we are preparing for a bright new future with supporters at the heart of a renewed sense of purpose around our club.

“We are excited to be able to share the plans in the coming weeks.”

Barmack is set to attend Motherwell’s cinch Premiership clash with Hibernian on Saturday.

The Los Angeles-based former journalist declined to give any details of the financial package on offer when interviewed by the BBC this week.

The club recently signed a deal which allowed both parties to explore the proposal further but the Well Society board has not been involved in the negotiations as a collective.

Members have been promised the final say on any concrete proposal which emerges in the coming weeks but a recent vote opened up the possibility of the supporters’ group dropping below a 50 per cent stake.