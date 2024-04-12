Roberto De Zerbi confident Brighton can secure European football for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Roberto De Zerbi confident Brighton can secure European football for next season

By Press Association
Roberto De Zerbi wants to take Brighton back into Europe (Martin Rickett/PA)
Roberto De Zerbi wants to take Brighton back into Europe (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi believes his side are still capable of securing a place in Europe for a second successive season.

The Seagulls are 10th in the Premier League with seven games of a campaign memorable for a first foray into continental competition remaining.

Current form is not good, however, with just one win from the last six league outings, but De Zerbi is optimistic.

Amex Stadium
Europa League football came to the Amex Stadium for the first time this season (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burnley, the Italian said: “It’s difficult to understand how many points we need, but we have to think game by game.

“I think we have the chance to reach Europe. It’s tough because there are a lot of strong and very good teams, but we have the chance.

“The schedule is not the best, but we’re going to find a lot of teams who play in Europe – Man City, Chelsea plays in the FA Cup, Aston Villa are playing in Conference League.

“I think we have the chance and we have to believe in that, and we have to win, for sure.

“I would like to play next season again in Europe. I think this season we are paying a lot, a big price, for the first experience in the Europa League, but the second one can be easier.”

Brighton are also hampered by a lengthy injury list. Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso are the latest additions after suffering knocks in last weekend’s defeat at Arsenal, taking the number of casualties to nine.

De Zerbi said: “The situation is tough. We have still nine injured players – yes, nine.

“It’s more or less the same squad we played against Arsenal but no Tariq. Julio Enciso is the ninth injured player.”

Tariq Lamptey
Tariq Lamptey has joined the Seagulls’ injury list (John Walton/PA)

Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood, Karou Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Evan Ferguson, Adam Webster and James Milner also remain on the sidelines.

Of those, Gilmour, Webster and Milner seem the closest to returning.

De Zerbi said: “Billy is better. I don’t know how much time he needs to start with us on the pitch, but he’s better. James Milner, the same.

“I think Webster, Milner and Bill can be available (in) the next weeks.”

Bart Verbruggen
Bart Verbruggen is set to continue in goal (Nick Potts/PA)

De Zerbi also confirmed goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who has started the last five matches, will retain his place.

He said: “Bart plays tomorrow, starts at the beginning in the first XI. I’m happy and lucky to work with Bart and Jason (Steele) as well.

“They are different players, different keepers, but both are very good, very important for Brighton.”