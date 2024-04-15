Uncle and nephew team up as Joe and Jaydn Denly earn Kent draw with Essex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Uncle and nephew team up as Joe and Jaydn Denly earn Kent draw with Essex

By Press Association
Joe Denly, pictured, and his nephew Jaydn Denly fronted Kent’s resistance (John Walton/PA)
Joe Denly, pictured, and his nephew Jaydn Denly fronted Kent’s resistance (John Walton/PA)

An unbeaten 41 from 18-year-old Jaydn Denly in a solid sixth-wicket stand alongside his uncle Joe helped guide Kent to a draw in their Vitality County Championship match at Essex.

After a rain delay, Essex declared on their overnight 257 for four, setting Kent a victory target of 375.

Essex seamer Jamie Porter cut into Kent’s top order before first-class debutant Jaydn Denly and his uncle ate up 16 overs while putting on 51 runs before the latter was out for 39.

Kent, whose batters wore black armbands to mark the death of former England spinner Derek Underwood, steadied the innings from 65 for five and, following another rain break, finished on 164 for seven.

At the Oval, Surrey fell short in a run chase against Somerset as the match also ended in a draw.

Chasing 209 in 19 overs, openers Dan Lawrence and Jamie Smith (45) put on a stand of 90 to set up the prospect of a first win of the season for the champions.

However, three quick wickets in nine balls all but ended Surrey’s challenge as Kasey Aldridge picked up two in the 12th over.

Lawrence was unbeaten on 53 from 34 balls when the players shook hands with five overs left, Surrey at 123 for five.

At the Utilita Bowl, Nick Gubbins batted out the final day as Hampshire secured a draw against Lancashire.

Gubbins crafted an unbeaten 69 to end any chance of a Hampshire collapse, while James Vince and Tom Prest were equally stubborn in their resistance as the hosts finished on 179 for four.

Matthew Potts scored his maiden first-class century to help Durham earn a draw on their return to Division One action against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Warwickshire began the final day scenting victory as their newly-promoted opponents, following on, resumed on 12 for two and still 169 behind.

But stubborn batting, led by nightwatch Potts (149 not out), saw Durham close on 293 for six and earned them a draw after their first match back in the top tier against Hampshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled last week.

Nottinghamshire’s game with Worcestershire ended in a draw after the final day’s play at Trent Bridge was washed out.

In Division Two, Derbyshire earned a draw at Glamorgan on the back of a superb unbeaten stand from Luis Reece and Brooke Guest.

Derbyshire had an improbable target of 401 to chase as they resumed in Cardiff on 40 for one.

The early dismissals of David Lloyd and Wayne Madsen gave Glamorgan hope of victory, but those were the last wickets to fall.

Reece ended unbeaten on 91, with Guest 72 not out as the pair took Derbyshire to 225 for three.

Ollie Price’s career-best 147 and a century from James Bracey helped Gloucestershire to an unlikely draw with Yorkshire in Bristol.

The pair shared a fifth-wicket stand of 199, Bracey making 102, as they rescued the hosts from 97 for four overnight, chasing 498 to win.

Yorkshire’s attack was left frustrated on a placid pitch as Gloucestershire closed on 405 for six.

Heavy rain and blustery winds ruled out any play on the final day between Northamptonshire and Middlesex, leaving Middlesex’s Leus du Plooy four runs short of a double century.

Frequent heavy showers also ended an prospect of a positive result between Leicestershire and Sussex.