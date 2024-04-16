Paddy Madden hat-trick seals League Two title for Stockport

Paddy Madden’s first-half hat-trick crowned Stockport champions of League Two with a 5-2 win despite a brief second-half comeback from Notts County.

Despite Macaulay Langstaff going close for the Magpies early on, the visitors took the lead before the half-hour mark as Aden Baldwin’s slip allowed Madden to finish, grabbing his second from the penalty spot after a handball was given against Dan Crowley.

Madden went on to complete a second hat-trick in four games five minutes before the interval, his effort deflecting off Baldwin and over Luca Ashby-Hammond.

Dave Challinor’s side continued their rampant form into the second half as Antoni Sarcevic curled an effort into the bottom corner.

Langstaff sparked the home side’s revival, finishing low into the corner, and Crowley scored two minutes later with a fine finish from the edge of the box.

Louie Barry hit the post from another spot-kick awarded to the visitors after Kyle Cameron tripped Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, but Ethan Pye’s header secured Stockport their first Football League division title since 1967.