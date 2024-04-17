Football rumours: Jadon Sancho open to Man Utd return if Erik ten Hag leaves

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho would be open to an attempt to relaunch his Manchester United career if manager Erik ten Hag leaves, The i reports.

Sancho returned to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives instructions to Jadon Sancho (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool are set to appoint David Woodfine as the assistant sporting director to work alongside Richard Hughes, with Woodfine returning to Anfield less than a year after leaving, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Sun writes that Manchester United will open talks with 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract.

Social media round-up

🚨 Kylian Mbappé when asked if PSG win can change his decision for the the future: “No, no, no”. “I’m proud to wear PSG as I'm Parisien. I dream to win Champions League with PSG, we will try to go to Wembley”. pic.twitter.com/ITJTgFB2Nc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 16, 2024

Man Utd make SHOCK Branthwaite decision as new target emerges 😮https://t.co/zGgTHhVsmz — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) April 16, 2024

Players to watch

Arthur Okonkwo: The Athletic reports that Wrexham want to turn the 22-year-old’s loan from Arsenal into a permanent deal.

Wrexham Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Football Insider says Everton are keen to extend the 27-year-old striker’s contract, which is due to run out at the end of next season.

Federico Chiesa: Juventus will listen to offers for the Italian player, who has been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle, after disagreements between the 26-year-old forward and Massimiliano Allegri, reports Tuttosport.