Shrewsbury secure safety after draw at Charlton

By Press Association
Charlton took on Shrewsbury at the Valley (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Shrewsbury ensured a 10th successive campaign in League One after their 1-1 draw at Charlton.

The visitors have not won in six matches, drawing four times, but sharing the spoils at The Valley was enough to secure safety.

Dan Udoh put Shrewsbury ahead in the 23rd minute with his 11th goal of the season, slotting smartly across Addicks keeper Harry Isted.

Before that Town had gone close when Morgan Feeney’s header hit the left post with the ball rebounding on to Tunmise Sobowale and once again coming back off the woodwork.

Charlton levelled almost instantly after the restart. Addicks captain George Dobson, who has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hungarian club Fehervar, raced on to Connor Wickham’s through ball and confidently went past Shrewsbury keeper Marko Marosi to finish into an unguarded net.

Addicks midfielder Karoy Anderson headed over from close range after meeting Thierry Small’s cross from the left shortly before the hour mark while Marosi got down well to parry away substitute Daniel Kanu’s strike.

Charlton extended their unbeaten run to 14 league matches, 10 of them draws.