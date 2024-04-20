Aaron Collins and Cameron Jerome keep Bolton automatic promotion hopes alive

Aaron Collins and substitute Cameron Jerome kept Bolton’s hopes of automatic promotion alive with second-half goals in a 2-0 win that sealed Port Vale’s relegation from Skybet League One.

Ian Evatt’s side missed a succession of chances and hit the woodwork three times before Collins broke the deadlock after 72 minutes.

A rising right foot shot brought Collins’ sixth goal in five games and his eighth since joining the Trotters in January. Veteran Jerome added a second in stoppage time.

Bolton must beat play-off rivals Peterborough on the final day of the season and hope Derby slip up against relegated Carlisle, with a favourable goal swing, to stand a chance of going up.

In contrast, Vale will return to the fourth tier, two years after gaining promotion.

Darren Moore’s side won only 10 of their 45 games, achieving five of those victories in the first six weeks of the season.

For manager Moore, Vale’s demotion comes just over a year since he guided Sheffield Wednesday into the Championship with a play-off final success against Barnsley.