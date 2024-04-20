Tranmere end AFC Wimbledon’s play-off hopes with narrow win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tranmere end AFC Wimbledon’s play-off hopes with narrow win

By Press Association
Tranmere were the winners at Prenton Park (Tim Markland/PA)
AFC Wimbledon’s slim hopes of claiming a League Two play-off spot came to an end with a 3-2 defeat to Tranmere at Prenton Park.

The first genuine chance of the match came for the home side in the 25th minute when Harvey Saunders’ effort from six yards was pushed wide by Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev.

But Saunders made amends in the 35th minute as he took full advantage of a defensive lapse before calmly slotting the ball just inside the far post.

Rovers made it two on the stroke of half-time when Rob Apter curled a beautiful left-footed effort past Tzanev from 12 yards.

The Wombles reduced the deficit 10 minutes after the restart when substitute Josh Kelly fired home his first for the club from the edge of the area.

But the away side’s task was made all the more difficult when John-Joe O’Toole received a straight red card for a high tackle on Chris Merrie.

And Tranmere took full advantage with 20 minutes left on the clock when Connor Jennings fired the ball home from close range.

Kelly grabbed a consolation for the visitors deep into stoppage time but the damage had already been done.