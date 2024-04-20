Sutton’s survival hopes dented by last-gasp Crawley equaliser

Sutton’s League Two survival hopes were left hanging by a thread after being denied a priceless win by a last-gasp Crawley equaliser at Gander Green Lane.

United had looked on course for victory after goals from Olly Sanderson and Charlie Lakin saw them leading 2-1 heading into stoppage time.

However, Klaidi Lolos struck to salvage a 2-2 draw for Crawley, whose play-off hopes are also in the balance.

Second-bottom Sutton are three points behind Colchester and safety while Crawley are in seventh but only above in-form Doncaster courtesy of a better goal difference, having played a game more.

Sutton goalkeeper Steve Arnold made a number of good saves to keep out Danilo Orsi and Lolos as Crawley pushed for the opener.

At the other end, Corey Addai did well to keep out Sanderson twice and a Omar Sowunmi header before Liam Kelly put the visitors ahead just before the break with a fine curling effort.

Sutton responded soon after the interval when top scorer Charlie Lakin levelled with a deflected strike that looped over Addai.

Addai tipped away Deon Moore’s strike as the hosts threatened again, but he was left out of position as Harry Beautyman caught the visitors in possession and gifted Sanderson a tap-in to make it 2-1 in the 79th minute.

But Lolos rescued a dramatic late point for Crawley as he weaved through the Sutton defence before his strike was deflected in.