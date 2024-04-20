Graham Alexander not thinking about play-offs yet after Bradford beat Walsall

Boss Graham Alexander batted away talk of a last-gasp League Two play-off push despite seeing 10-man Bradford come from behind to win 3-2 at Walsall.

A fourth victory in five games lifted Bradford to 10th and if they win their game in hand at Barrow in midweek they have a chance of sneaking into the top seven on the final day.

Those hopes looked dead in the water when Walsall stormed into a 2-0 lead after 16 minutes as Ryan Stirk finished coolly and Mo Faal punished a mix-up between goalkeeper Sam Walker and Dan Oyegoke.

But Walsall old boy Andy Cook pulled one back and set up two for Jamie Walker to complete the turnaround.

Walker was later sent off but Bradford survived a late onslaught, with Tom Knowles denied by the woodwork.

“We’re hanging around – we just have to go to Barrow and play like we did for the last 70 minutes here,” Alexander said.

“What will be, will be – I just want us to keep this run going for our own contentment, for the supporters to believe in us again.

“I’m not looking further ahead than that – we’ve parked the play-offs maybe five games ago.

“We just wanted to show we had character and personality to win games – I don’t see why we have to change that outlook now.

“I thought we showed that in abundance, not only scoring three goals but going down to 10 men for such a long period against a team that puts you under pressure.

“We got a bit of luck but fortune favours the brave and we were extremely brave. We were under the cosh for the last 20 minutes but the players stood up to it.”

Walsall, meanwhile, are two points off seventh having played a game more than Bradford and could be eliminated from contention if midweek results go against them.

Boss Mat Sadler said: “It was tough to take because I thought for large spells, especially in the first half, we played some fantastic stuff.

“My chairman just said to me that if we play that game another 10 times we win it nine and it felt like one of those days.

“We need a bit of luck on Tuesday, we need a few results to go our way – stranger things have happened and it would be nice to be fighting to the last game.

“If we win today we would have put ourselves in a great position so it is still definitely raw but my overriding feeling is pride with who we are and what we are building here.

“It wasn’t to be, not for the want of trying, but we have to dust ourselves off and make sure we are ready for Saturday and what could be because who knows?”