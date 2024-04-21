Khadija Shaw brace helps Man City move three points clear at top of WSL table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Khadija Shaw brace helps Man City move three points clear at top of WSL table

By Press Association
Khadija Shaw helped Manchester City move three points clear at the top of the WSL (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Khadija Shaw helped Manchester City move three points clear at the top of the WSL (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Khadija Shaw scored two goals to help Manchester City move three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League with an emphatic 5-0 victory over West Ham.

City made their breakthrough in the very first minute when Leila Ouahabi placed in Jess Park’s low cross and Shaw got herself on the scoresheet by picking out the top corner inside the box just a couple of minutes later.

Shaw rocketed a header in for their third to take her WSL goal tally past 50 and City sealed the rout with two goals in the final 10 minutes courtesy of Laura Blindkilde and Park.

Manchester City v West Ham United – Barclays Women’s Super League – Joie Stadium
Manchester City moved three points clear at the top (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Beth Mead scored in each half as Arsenal secured their third successive league win with a convincing 3-0 victory over Leicester at the Emirates Stadium.

Mead opened the scoring in the 28th minute when she fired home from close range and her England team-mate Alessia Russo was next on the scoresheet when she picked out the bottom corner from inside the box in the 75th minute.

Mead sealed her brace three minutes later with a clever dink from close range to keep the gap to leaders City to six points.

Arsenal v Leicester City – Barclays Women’s Super League – Emirates Stadium
Beth Mead scored twice for Arsenal (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Maya Le Tissier celebrated her new four-year deal with a last-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Tottenham.

Looking to continue momentum from their Women’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea last week, Manchester United hit the front in the 13th minute courtesy of Melvine Malard’s looping header.

Spurs turned the game upside down in the space of a couple of minutes as Beth England equalised in the 29th minute before Jessica Naz whipped beyond Mary Earps a couple of minutes later.

While it looked like Tottenham were on their way to their third successive win, Le Tissier’s close-range header secured a point for the hosts.