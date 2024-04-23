Barrow must stick together in quest to secure play-off spot – Pete Wild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barrow must stick together in quest to secure play-off spot – Pete Wild

By Press Association
Pete Wild’s Barrow still have slim play-off hopes (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Pete Wild’s Barrow still have slim play-off hopes (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Barrow boss Pete Wild stressed his side must stick together to secure a League Two play-off spot on the final day of the season.

The Bluebirds suffered a fifth defeat in a painful six-game winless run with a last-gasp 2-1 loss to Bradford.

It means they have to get a result when they host promoted Mansfield on Saturday.

Bobby Pointon opened the scoring with a great strike in the first half before Kian Spence levelled with a free-kick after the break.

But former on-loan Barrow forward Tyler Smith came off the bench to score a bruising stoppage-time winner against his old club.

And Wild said: “We didn’t do anything with or without the ball. We were frustrated at half-time. I told them ‘we’ve got to have a go and try to get over the line’.

“We played really well second half, had a go, came out fighting and got the goal, but it wasn’t enough.

“We were on the front foot. We kept trying to throw subs on to put impetus into the game and you get hit by a sucker punch at the end.

“We had four chances to clear the ball and that’s been the month hasn’t it. There have been key moments in game, chances and opportunities with the football and we’ve not done that.

“We weren’t getting a glove on them and we had to try and be braver, second half.

“I will never make it about them, it’s about us. We’re all a collective. We will win together and lose together and that’s how we’ve gone through the season.

“What we have to do now is just stick together and try to keep going.

“Across the last four games you have seen glimpses of us, but not enough of us across a full 90 minutes to get over the line.”

The Bantams were indebted to Sheffield-born Smith’s late winner for their fourth-straight win.

Boss Graham Alexander said: “I’m pleased that the players have once again showed character and personality to once again get a win from a game we should never have been drawing anyway.

“We were brilliant in the first half and should have been two or three up. But we weren’t and a good team like Barrow are going to come back into it and have a spell of pressure and momentum.

“Ultimately they got a goal from it. From our perspective it’s a poor one to concede going through the wall.

“Our performance became a bit flat after that. They had real quality and gained chances.

“The subs that came on halted their momentum.

“They were going for it as well and it was going to be (down to) who had that quality to score.

“To be fair to Tyler, he would have been under massive pressure in his own head, but he stuck it in the corner so fair play to him.”