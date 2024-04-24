Mauricio Pochettino frustrated by ‘extremes’ of inconsistent Chelsea campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mauricio Pochettino frustrated by ‘extremes’ of inconsistent Chelsea campaign

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino lamented a season of extremes for his inconsistent Chelsea side (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino lamented a season of extremes for his inconsistent Chelsea side (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino lamented a season of “extremes” for Chelsea after they fell to their biggest defeat in more than five years in Tuesday’s loss to Arsenal.

The 5-0 hammering at the Emirates Stadium, as well as being their worst ever result against the Gunners, was the fifth time this season that the team have conceded four or more goals in a Premier League match.

The Argentinian was left frustrated by the wild fluctuations seen across his side’s performances, with the beating in north London coming three days after they were arguably the better team in losing 1-0 to champions Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final.

“We are capable of having amazing performances, and three days after (the semi-final), in extremes,” said Pochettino.

“Our standard is not sustained. The bad days, when we have bad days, we are so bad. Then when we are good, we are capable of everything.”

Chelsea were without talismanic forward Cole Palmer at the Emirates, the 21-year-old missing out due to illness eight days after his four goals in the team’s 6-0 win over Everton propelled him to the top of the scoring charts alongside City striker Erling Haaland.

It was the side’s biggest win under Pochettino but the euphoria of the result at Stamford Bridge seemed a distant memory as they were humiliated by Mikel Arteta’s title-chasers.

Heavy defeats have become a discomfiting theme of a poor season. Prior to Monday’s thrashing the team had lost 4-1 away at Newcastle and Liverpool and 4-2 at home to Wolves, whilst a porous defence was exposed in high-scoring games against City (4-4) and Manchester United (a 4-3 win).

As well as contending with Palmer’s absence, Pochettino was forced to field an unfamiliar back four at the Emirates which included handing a first league start to 20-year-old Alfie Gilchrist, as fitness concerns continued to scupper the manager’s quest for consistency.

“It was a great opportunity for different players to step and say, ‘we are here, it doesn’t only depend on one player’,” said Pochettino.

“But we didn’t compete. I cannot blame the players. As a team we are showing this inconsistency. That is why we are where we are.

“We cannot blame the players. I am not going to blame the players. The circumstances are bigger than the performance of the players. We cannot blame young guys that came here.

“After suffering some circumstances, they come here and have to fight against a team that is (challenging) to win the Premier League.

“That is the first time the defensive line has played together. It’s not an excuse. I don’t want to go again and again to talk in the same way. It’s the circumstance we are living. From the beginning of the season we have suffered too many situations that are not helping.”