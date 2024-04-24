‘Exhausted’ Emma Raducanu blames fatigue for early exit at Madrid Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘Exhausted’ Emma Raducanu blames fatigue for early exit at Madrid Open

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu’s form deserted her (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Emma Raducanu’s form deserted her (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Emma Raducanu revealed that she felt “exhausted” during a straight-sets defeat to Argentinian qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle in the first round of the Madrid Open.

The Briton was crushed 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 26 minutes by an opponent ranked 82 in the world, who had claimed her highest-profile win and maiden WTA 1000 victory.

Playing with strapping around the front of her left knee, Raducanu made a host of unforced errors and saw her serve broken six times.

It was a disappointing performance from the 2021 US Open champion in light of the recent resurgence seen at the Billie Jean King Cup and Stuttgart Open.

The 21-year-old’s progress in last week’s tournament in Germany was only halted in the quarter-finals by world number one Iga Swiatek, but that form deserted her against Carle.

Raducanu said she was “tired” coming into the Madrid Open and she blamed the fatigue for her early exit on the clay.

“I would say the last few weeks have been a lot,” she said.

“I think from the performance today it was very clear that mentally and emotionally I was exhausted.

Spain Tennis Madrid Open
Emma Raducanu, pictured, made a host of unforced errors against Maria Lourdes Carle (AP)

“I was trying to push through and I was just unable to push through today. I guess the sport is just pretty brutal.”

Earlier this month Raducanu helped Great Britain defeat France to secure a place in Billie Jean King Cup finals, but team captain Anne Keothavong still offered a scathing verdict of her performance against Carle.

“I don’t think you can analyse the tennis because Emma the performer didn’t show up today,” Keothavong told Sky Sports.

“And if any athlete doesn’t show up ready to play, you don’t really stand a chance. Credit her opponent, who came out with fire and energy and she was the one who looked up for it and was ready for the fight.

“We talk a lot about head, heart and legs, and if your head and your heart aren’t in it, your legs don’t stand a chance.

“It was really disappointing to see. She said she was tired, but do you talk yourself into more tiredness?”

British number two Harriet Dart followed Raducanu out of the tournament with a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

Jack Draper reached the second round through a 6-3 3-6 7-5 victory over Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis.