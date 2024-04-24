Hull maintain play-off push and hit Coventry’s hopes after hard-fought win

Hull City kept up their push for a play-off place in the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-2 win against Coventry at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues had twice from behind through Kasey Palmer and Bobby Thomas after goals from Jaden Philogene and Fabio Carvalho before Noah Ohio latched onto a loose back pass from Thomas to snatch all three points for the Tigers.

Hull’s 11th away win of the season leaves Liam Rosenior’s men three points off the play-offs with two games to play.

On the other hand, Coventry’s top-six hopes are all but over as they were left nine points behind Norwich with three games remaining.

Just three days after the FA Cup semi-final heroics in which the Sky Blues almost overturned a three-goal deficit against Manchester United, Mark Robins made five changes to his starting line-up which included Matty Godden’s inclusion while star strikers Ellis Simms and Haji Wright began on the bench.

The Tigers wasted no time in taking advantage of any tiredness from Coventry as Brad Collins was forced to beat away Abdulkadir Omur’s swerving effort before Jacob Greaves hooked over.

Collins was left red-faced just past the half hour mark when he spilled Philogene’s tame effort into the back of the net after some neat footwork inside the box from Hull’s top scorer.

Coventry were level soon after through Palmer, who stepped up to whip a free kick into the top corner from the edge of the D five minutes later.

Collins made amends for his error when he tipped Philogene’s effort over the bar to prevent Hull going ahead for a second time.

Leigh Doughty then gave Hull the chance to restore their lead on the stroke of half time when he awarded a penalty for a foul on Liam Delap.

Boos rained down as Coventry felt the infringement was outside the box, while Sky Blues defender Thomas was laid on the turf clutching his face.

Fabio Carvalho duly dispatched the ninth goal of his loan spell from Liverpool from the spot before running to celebrate in front of the home crowd, sparking a melee which led to four yellow cards.

Robins unsurprisingly introduced Simms and Wright at the interval but it was Thomas who got the Sky Blues level for the second time on the night when he headed Jay Dasilva’s cross into the bottom corner.

Thomas then turned from hero to villain when he gifted Hull their winner, his under-hit backpass pounced upon by Ohio who beat Collins to the ball and tapped in with his first touch two minutes after coming on.

It was only the fourth time Coventry had lost at home this campaign but one that ended their play-off hopes just days after their Wembley heartbreak.