Coventry ran out of steam in costly defeat to Hull – Mark Robins

By Press Association
Mark Robins watched his side lose to Hull (Nigel French/PA)
Mark Robins admits his Coventry side have run out of steam after their hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs were all-but ended with a 3-2 defeat to Hull.

The Sky Blues, days after their dramatic FA Cup semi-final shoot-out defeat to Manchester United, had come from behind twice through Kasey Palmer and Bobby Thomas following goals from Jaden Philogene and Fabio Carvalho.

But Hull substitute Noah Ohio scored a 78th-minute winner to maintain his side’s top-six push and leave the Sky Blues nine points adrift of the play-offs with three games to play.

Robins refused to criticise his Sky Blues side after a third straight league defeat and said their exploits at Wembley had taken a toll on the squad.

“First and foremost they have done brilliantly to get through it with the energy that they have shown, from Sunday to now there was absolutely no chance of recovery,” Robins said.

“I thought everyone did really well, but the only downside was a lack of concentration around the goals that we conceded because they were really poor.

“That’s three on the bounce we have lost in the league and it’s a long time since that’s happened, so we have just spoken about that and spoken about the goals we conceded, that aren’t great.

“But there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it because of the energy levels, and you just knew it was coming.

“We are lacking in certain areas in terms of the depth, and we knew that and have known it for a long time, and this is where it comes home to roost.

“It’s a difficult one because to all intents and purposes we have done as well as we possibly could do tonight – scored two really good goals at home and you would expect that to be enough to win it, especially this season for us where we have been really good here.

“But when you run out of steam, you run out of steam, and the changes we had to make were too early in the game.

“We have another game coming up and it’s Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday and it’s just ridiculous really. If we are going to have to play youngsters as well, then that’s what we are going to have to do.”

Hull’s 11th away win of the season left them three points off sixth with two games to play.

And Liam Rosenior praised his team’s resilience at the CBS Arena.

“It was two excellent teams,” said Rosenior. “Every time I come up against Mark’s team or I’ve seen Mark’s teams over the years, I think he’s an outstanding manager and Coventry were a credit to the Championship on Sunday, and I thought the game today was a credit to the Championship.

“The lads found a way. Everything I want to see from my team in terms of possession, dominance, control, our technical play – we came on to a really good game.

“We showed resilience and grit and determination to get the job done.

“There was a real selflessness about my group today regardless of who started and who was on the bench and we’re going to need everyone between now and the end of the season.”