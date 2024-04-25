Blades down and Foxes up? A look at the key issues at stake across the leagues

Two of the Premier League’s promoted and relegated teams last season could switch places again this weekend.

The PA news agency takes a close look at the issues at stake as the League One and Two regular season also comes to an end.

Premier League

Sheffield United’s fate could be sealed (Martin Rickett/PA)

While the title race has a way to run, Sheffield United could be relegated this weekend.

Ten points adrift of safety with four games left, the Blades’ fate will be sealed either if they lose at Newcastle on Saturday – the Magpies beat them 8-0 at Bramall Lane earlier in the season – or if Nottingham Forest match their result when they take on Manchester City on Sunday.

Championship

Last night was boom.💥what a game from the lads and a great atmosphere from the amazing supporters.🦊I love this team thank you all for your support,one more step to the main purpose let’s get it done together🙏🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/YBlxz2BvNH — Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (@AbdulFatawuI10) April 24, 2024

Leicester will be promoted if they beat Preston on Monday.

Their elevation could be sealed before they take to the field, should second-placed Leeds lose to QPR on Friday evening – a repeat of veteran striker Jamie Vardy’s famous viewing party for the 2016 Premier League title coronation is surely in prospect. Third-placed Ipswich’s game in hand means Leeds cannot seal promotion this weekend.

Huddersfield and Birmingham meet in a key relegation battle – if the Terriers lose, they are down, while even a draw would not be enough should Sheffield Wednesday win and Plymouth earn a point.

Blues could go down if they lose, Plymouth and Wednesday win and Blackburn avoid defeat.

League One

"𝙒𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙖 𝙛𝙡𝙖𝙜, 𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖 𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙛, 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙗𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙩𝙚, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙗𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙙𝙨. 𝙃𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙬𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙜𝙤 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮." Paul Warne's message to you ahead of Saturday! 🏁🐏#DCFC #dcfcfans — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 25, 2024

Portsmouth are up as champions and Derby will join them unless they lose at home to relegated Carlisle, Bolton win at Peterborough and there is a four-goal swing in Wanderers’ favour.

Posh join the losers of that battle in the play-offs, with the final two places up for grabs.

Barnsley would be in if they beat Northampton, but are five games without a win, while Lincoln are five ahead of Oxford on goal difference so would also clinch their place with victory over Pompey barring a remarkable result for the Us at Exeter. Blackpool must beat Reading and hope the incumbents slip up.

Cheltenham must beat Stevenage to have any chance of survival – they would then be hoping Burton fail to beat Fleetwood or Cambridge lose to Port Vale. Town have a better goal difference than Burton and would turn around their one-goal deficit to Cambridge in that scenario.

League Two

All down to Saturday after tonight’s result elsewhere. Make some noise Amber Army and let’s see what happens 💛#suttonunited #Believe pic.twitter.com/hnUdzI17lj — Sutton United FC (@suttonunited) April 23, 2024

Sutton are still fighting for survival but need a win at MK Dons, defeat for Colchester to Crewe and either a four- or five-goal swing depending on goals scored.

In their favour is the fact the Milton Keynes outfit are the only team set in a play-off place, while Crewe still need a point. Doncaster would also be in with a draw, as would Barrow if they beat promoted Mansfield.

Crawley, who host Grimsby, are a point behind Barrow and three behind Rovers and Crewe. Bradford must beat Newport and hope Barrow lose – or draw if the Bantams win by seven – and Crawley do not win.

Walsall have an outside chance but need a win over AFC Wimbledon, defeat for Barrow with a six-goal swing, defeat for Crawley – or a draw if Walsall win by four – and for Bradford not to win.