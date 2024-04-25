Ronnie O’Sullivan: I’d walk away from snooker if I felt under-valued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronnie O’Sullivan: I’d walk away from snooker if I felt under-valued

By Press Association
Ronnie O’Sullivan has threatened to walk away from snooker if he is made to feel under-valued (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan declared himself open to offers amid rumours of a rival snooker tour and warned he would walk away from the sport if he believed his talent was being under-valued.

Leading players, including O’Sullivan, are understood to have been approached by Far East backers about the prospect of establishing a breakaway circuit from as early as next season.

And O’Sullivan, who polished off a 10-1 win over Jackson Page in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield, insisted players were within their rights to consider any lucrative opportunities that came their way.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 – Day Six – The Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan has not ruled out the prospect of joining a rival snooker tour (Mike Egerton/PA)

O’Sullivan said: “Every player has the right to do what they want to do. Each sportsman is a business, whether you like it or not and it’s just like any other job – if you get a better offer, you’re going to go.

“What is a better offer? For some people it might be a reduced schedule, it might be more money. Everyone has a different idea of what is right for them and everyone has the right to make that decision for themselves.

“I’ll go wherever I’m looked after and wherever I feel like I’m valued. For me, I just want to play snooker, I want to have fun, I want to be looked after and pampered. Anyone who wants to pamper me and look after me, I’m your man.”

World Snooker Tour (WST) chiefs have relaxed rules on player contracts since a high-profile row in October, when five leading players were threatened with legal action after indicating they would skip the Northern Ireland Open in favour of a lucrative exhibition in Macau.

Players are now able to play in exhibitions provided they do not clash directly with WST events – the number of which is set to increase following WST’s high-profile and potentially-lucrative link-up with Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom staged the inaugural World Masters of Snooker last month – complete with a prize for potting a golden ball which will double to one million US dollars (currently £800,500) next season – and will also hold its first ranking event in Riyadh in August.

The deal appears to have placated a number of leading players, including O’Sullivan, who has signed a separate promotional deal with the kingdom, but he maintained he would have no hesitation in moving on if he received more favourable opportunities.

“The bottom line is, you’ve got to be prepared to walk away,” O’Sullivan added. “If I didn’t get what I want, am I prepared to walk away from the sport? The answer is yes.

“I’m happy with my life. I don’t need the financial rewards that snooker has offered me. I’m playing because I want to play but I have a value. I’m away from home and my family need looking after. A lot of it is done for them really, so I have to value my time and that’s what it’s all about.”

O’Sullivan needed just 40 minutes to polish off Page, building on his 8-1 overnight lead with breaks of 79 and 38 to seal a last-16 clash with another Welsh qualifier, Ryan Day.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 – Day Six – The Crucible
David Gilbert (left) established a 5-3 overnight lead against Robert Milkins (Mike Egerton/PA)

His victory was the 48-year-old’s most emphatic at the Crucible since his 10-1 triumph over Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at the same stage four years ago.

David Gilbert fashioned a 5-3 overnight lead against Robert Milkins in the opening session of their best-of-25 second-round match.

Gilbert, the conqueror of defending champion Luca Brecel in the opening round, looked set to take a four-frame advantage into Friday’s concluding sessions but a cool 65 clearance by Milkins hauled him back within touching distance.