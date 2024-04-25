Designer Adrian Newey reportedly keen to leave Red Bull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Designer Adrian Newey reportedly keen to leave Red Bull

By Press Association
Adrian Newey could leave Red Bull at the end of the year (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton could be followed to Ferrari by one of the most decorated designers in Formula One history, with Adrian Newey reported to have told Red Bull he wants to leave.

Newey, 65, is considered to be the mastermind behind Red Bull’s unprecedented dominance of the sport, with Max Verstappen on course to secure his fourth consecutive world championship.

Authoritative German publication Auto Motor und Sport first claimed on Thursday that the British designer – also responsible for Sebastian Vettel’s four titles as well as World Championship-winning machines at Williams and McLaren in a glory-laden history in F1 – is poised to leave Red Bull at the end of the year.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari for next season (David Davies/PA)
Responding to the story, a Red Bull spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Adrian is contracted until at least the end of 2025, and we are unaware of him joining any other team.”

Newey has recently been heavily linked with a move to Ferrari with Hamilton, 39, leaving Mercedes to join the Italian giants for 2025. Ferrari did not comment on the prospect of Newey joining them when approached by PA.

Newey, who moved to Red Bull from McLaren in 2006, is also thought to have been made an offer by Aston Martin’s billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll. But PA has been told by sources that Newey will not be joining the Silverstone-based team.

Newey’s apparent desire to end his near two-decade association at Red Bull comes with the team embroiled in controversy after team principal Christian Horner was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female employee.

Horner, who was exonerated by Red Bull’s parent company GmbH on the eve of last month’s curtain raiser in Bahrain, has always denied the claims.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future has also been the subject of speculation (David Davies/PA)
But Newey’s reported desire to leave may also have a ramification on the future of Verstappen, who has refused on multiple occasions to confirm he will remain with Red Bull.

Verstappen, under contract with Red Bull until 2028, said at last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix that he only wanted a “quiet and peaceful environment” when pressed over whether he would remain with the team.

And Mercedes boss Toto Wolff refused to shut down a move for the Dutchman, who has won four of the five races so far, as a replacement for Hamilton.

For Hamilton, however, the prospect of Newey joining him at Ferrari will come as a huge boost in his pursuit of a record-breaking eighth world crown.

Hamilton’s failure to win extended to 50 races in Shanghai with Mercedes – the team which carried him to six of his seven championships – enduring another underwhelming campaign.

Hamilton will be back in action at next weekend’s Miami Grand Prix – the sixth round of his final campaign with the Silver Arrows.