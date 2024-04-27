Philippe Clement does not believe Rangers’ morale suffered during poor run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Philippe Clement does not believe Rangers’ morale suffered during poor run

By Press Association
Rangers in good shape says manager Philippe Clement (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Philippe Clement insists Rangers’ morale was not bolstered by the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts as it had not wavered during a tough spell.

The Light Blues’ cinch Premiership title hopes were dented by their first ever defeat against Ross County when they lost 3-2 in Dingwall and the goalless draw against Dundee at Dens Park which followed days later to make it two wins in eight in all competitions.

Clement believes the 2-0 win over the third-placed Jambos at Hampden Park courtesy of double from striker Cyriel Dessers which set up an Old Firm final on May 25, was due in part to the inherent belief in the squad.

With five post-split matches remaining, the Ibrox side are three points behind leaders Celtic and ahead of the lunchtime kick-off against the Buddies in Paisley, the Gers boss said: “If you don’t have the morale, you can’t play that way against Hearts.

“Hearts play a very good season, they took a lot of points, they have been a strong team.

“If you can win the game the way we did, you cannot do that if the morale is not good before the game. It is impossible.”

Although an exciting end to the season is promised – and there will be another Old Firm encounter at Celtic Park on May 11 – Clement will look no further than the game against fifth-placed St Mirren, who harbour hopes of a European spot.

The Belgian said: “I tell them win the next game. Of course. It is the only way, not only here, in every league.

“Everybody who is busy with more games loses his focus. It is about the next game and to show yourselves.

“We had a bad week but you need the next game to be there and if you win you need to win the next one also or it is not good.

“If you don’t win you need to react. It is game by game, as simple as that, putting all the energy into that. It is exciting.”