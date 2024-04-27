Darrell Clarke vows to get Cheltenham back into League One at first attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darrell Clarke vows to get Cheltenham back into League One at first attempt

By Press Association
Darrell Clarke is convinced Cheltenham will bounce back (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Darrell Clarke is convinced Cheltenham will bounce back (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Darrell Clarke vowed to bounce back after Cheltenham were relegated from Sky Bet League One on the final day of the season.

A late Nick Freeman goal saw the Robins fall to a 2-1 loss at Stevenage when only a win would have been good enough to keep the visitors up.

Clarke’s side ended up two points behind Burton, who also lost their final game, to bring an end to their three-year stay in the third tier.

“It’s an agonising day. I’m gutted for our supporters and gutted for everybody at the football club,” Clarke said.

“To miss out by a couple of points is gut-wrenching. But the table doesn’t lie after 46 games and the boys have given me everything since I’ve been in the building and since I’ve been at the club, but we’ve just missed out.

“There haven’t been many games when I can fault them to be honest, just on that quality element of what they need to be a League One player on a more regular basis and we haven’t shown that, certainly in the last eight weeks, that bit of quality at times.

“Heart, desire and application: the boys haven’t left anything out on the pitch, that’s for sure.

“I always say this in life: it’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up.

“Tough day for the football club, but it’s a great club and I’m sure we’ll bounce back.”

Stevenage opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time with Kane Hemmings slotting home a penalty after Elliott List had been fouled by Elliot Bonds.

Cheltenham found a lifeline with eight minutes of the second half gone, with Matty Taylor heading home from a Will Ferry corner.

The Robins hung on as the final minutes of their time in League One ticked away, before Freeman scored in the 90th minute to confirm Cheltenham’s relegation.

Stevenage ended their first season since promotion to the third tier in ninth, five points off the play-off places.

Caretaker boss Alex Revell said: “We got there in the end. It was always going to be a really difficult game because of the circumstances.

“It was frustrating at times because in the first half they came after us.

“That was always going to happen and for a team that has suffered that disappointment of not making the play-offs, in the last two games we have gone away to Oxford and drawn and today beaten a team desperate to stay up.

“It shows the character of all the players and that mindset that has been created here now, we are winners. We keep going until we physically can’t do it. I’m really proud of them, of every single one of them.”